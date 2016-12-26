ITV mobile app
2016 edition of ITV/Radio Christmas Igbadun held amidst fun fare

The 2016 Christmas party tagged Christmas Igbadun organized by Independent Television and Radio has been held amidst fun fair.

Best Mbiere reports that at least fifteen persons went home with various gift items including a live turkey.

