Thursday, February 9, 2017
Edo tribunal struck out objections of counsel to respondents against subpoena witnesses

Edo tribunal struck out objections of counsel to respondents against subpoena witnesses

February 8, 2017

Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal Wednesday struck out the objections of counsel to respondents, opposing the admissibility of witnesses subpoenaed to testify before the tribunal.

Best Mbiere has details of the tribunal proceedings.

