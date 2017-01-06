ITV mobile app
Abuja Airport Closure: FG Promises Adequate Logistics Arrangements

January 6, 2017

As the preparation to re-route the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to Kaduna International Airport due to planned repairs on the runway, the minister of state for aviation Hadi Sirika has appealed to Nigerians to show understanding.

He says the federal government’s decision is in the best interest of the safety of passenger and airline operators.
Hadi who stated this today during Aviation stakeholders’ forum in Abuja also said security and transportation arrangement have been put in place to ensure effective movement of air travelers to Kaduna.

Reported By Gabriel Kuma

