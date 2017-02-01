Academic Activities Grounded In Auchi Polytechnic As Lecturers Commence One-Week Warning Strike
February 1, 2017
Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Auchi polytechnic chapter has joined their counterparts nationwide to embark on one -week warning over unfulfilled agreement by the Federal Government.
Edo North Correspondent, MacDonald Irunokha reports that the strike has disrupted academic activities in the institution.
Reported by Adesuwa Lato.
