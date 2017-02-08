Thursday, February 9, 2017
ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Acting President calls on Nigerians to embrace love

Acting President calls on Nigerians to embrace love

February 8, 2017 All News, All other News, Breaking News, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 241 Views

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace peace and ensure religious tolerance.

Professor Osinbajo made the statement during the opening of the Fourteenth Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria holding in Benin City, Edo State.

Kingsley Uchegbu has details.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Police Confirm Arrest Of Suspected Female Suicide Bombers In Maiduguri

The Police have arrested one suicide bomber and killed another, in a foiled attempt to attack …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved