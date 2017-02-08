Acting President calls on Nigerians to embrace love
February 8, 2017
Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace peace and ensure religious tolerance.
Professor Osinbajo made the statement during the opening of the Fourteenth Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria holding in Benin City, Edo State.
Kingsley Uchegbu has details.
