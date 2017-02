As anti hunger protests take place in most major cities, Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo says the buhari-led federal government is fully aware of the hardship and hunger across the country.

Professor Osinbajo made the statement on Monday in Abuja at an economic consultative meeting with the organised private sector at the Old Banquet Hall of Aso Persistential Villa.

Statehouse Correspondent, Ikharo Atah has details.

