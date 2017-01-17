Air Force Flies Ministers, Ezekwesili And Other Leaders Of BBOG To Sambisa Forest

ITV mobile app
January 17, 2017

Two Air Force Beechcraft planes yesterday flew military officers, government officials and leaders of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaigners on a surveillance of the Sambisa forest – the former stronghold of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

Aboard were BBOG members former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwezili, coordinator Aisha Yesufu and Dr. Manasseh Allen.

On the flight were Minister of Defence Brigadier-General Dan Alli, Retired, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Information Minister Lai Mohammed.
BBOG leaders made the trip after declining to do so and giving the government conditions which were rejected.

On Sunday night, the BBOG wrote to Mohammed on its decision to join the surveillance.
The contingent was flown to Yola, the Adamawa State capital, from Abuja on an air transport plane Hercules C-130 before the surveillance flight. They returned from the trip at about Six pm.

It was learnt that another team, comprising of journalists, were on night surveillance.
Also yesterday, troops discovered a mass grave where insurgents who escaped with injuries during a battle with soldiers, but later died, were buried.

