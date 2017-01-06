Air Travelers Calls For Improved Aviation Sector
January 6, 2017
Airport travelers in Benin City are calling on concerned authority to address the problem facing the aviation sector, to pave way for smooth air travelling.
The passengers made the call today while speaking on the incessant cancellation of flight.
Reported by Best Mbiere
