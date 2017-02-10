EFCC Recovers Over Nine Point Eight Million Dollars From Ex-NNPC Group Managing Director, Andrew Yakubu

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has recovered nine point eight million US dollars equivalent to four point nine billion Naira and another seventy-four thousand pounds sterling in a building in Kaduna belonging to a former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu.

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said a special operation conducted in Kaduna led to the staggering recovery of the money hidden in a fire proof safe.

Mr. Uwujaren said the surprise raid of the facility was sequel to an intelligence which the commission received about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna.

He said on arrival of EFCC officials at the facility, the caretaker of the house, one Bitrus Yakubu, a younger brother to Andrew Yakubu, disclosed that both the house and the safe where the money was found belong to his brother, Mr. Andrew Yakubu.

Mr. Uwujaren explained that on the eighth of this month, Mr. Andrew Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Zonal office in Kano and made statement wherein he admitted ownership of the recovered money, claiming it was gift from unnamed persons.

