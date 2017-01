Uproar In Igbogor Community Over Alleged Killing Of A Youth By A Police Officer

Activities were completely grounded today at Igbogor community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State following protest over alleged killing of one Imafidon Ogbebor by a policeman attached to Iguobazuwa Police division..

Wellington Akodeja reports that passengers travelling to various villages in Ovia South West Local Government Areas were stranded for hours.

