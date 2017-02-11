Analysts express dismay over recovery of over $9m from Ex-NNPC GMD
February 11, 2017
The recovery of nine point eight million dollars and seventy Four thousand pounds sterling by the EFCC from a former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu was the subject of discourse on an audience participation programme, Polities Today.
Efosa Uwangue has details.
