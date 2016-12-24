Saturday, December 24, 2016
Analysts express mixed feelings as Chief Ibori is released from prison

Analysts express mixed feelings as Chief Ibori is released from prison

The release of former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori from prison in the United Kingdom was the crux of an audience participation programme, Politics Today.

Efosa Uwangue has details.

