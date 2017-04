Leaders and members of the All progressives Congress were thrown into jubilation following the ruling of the Edo State governorship election petition tribunal reaffirming Mr. Godwin Obaseki as winner of the September twenty-eight, 2016 governorship election.

Aigboje Ikhuoria reports that the leaders and members of the party marched through major roads in Benin City to express joy over the judgement of the tribunal.

