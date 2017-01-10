ITV mobile app
APC Senators removed Ali Ndume as Senate Majority Leader

APC Senators removed Ali Ndume as Senate Majority Leader

January 10, 2017

Members of the All Progressives Congress at the Senate have removed Ali Ndume as their leader.

The development was conveyed by Senate President Bukola Saraki who read a letter sent to him by the caucus. According to their letter, the caucus elected to replace Mr. Ndume with Ahmed Lawan.

Addressing journalists after the Senate’s plenary, Mr. Ndume said the decision of the caucus to remove him as leader shocked him.

He said he was oblivious of what led to the decision or where the meeting was held to remove him.

Mr. Ndume’s predicament may be connected with the indictment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman by the Senate.

Mr. Ndume had claimed the Senate neither rejected nor indicted the officials, prompting a counter reaction by the Senate’s spokesperson, Aliyu Abdullahi.

Following the decision of the APC caucus to effect leadership change, Mr. Saraki may announce Mr. Lawan as the new Senate Leader at the next sitting of the legislators.

