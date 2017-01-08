ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » ASUU Welcomes Federal Government Proposal To Renegotiate 2009 Agreement

ASUU Welcomes Federal Government Proposal To Renegotiate 2009 Agreement

January 8, 2017 All News, All other News, Education, Headlines, National News, Society & People, Top Stories Leave a comment 1 Views

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Nigeria says it welcomes the Federal Government’s proposal to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with lecturers.

It, however, stressed that the government must come to the negotiation table with sincerity of purpose.

The president of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, said that the union welcomed the call with cautious optimism because the Federal Government had paid only lip service to past negotiations.

He advised the government  to ensure that the essence of the renegotiation would be to reposition the universities for good.

The ASUU president said the union wanted the Federal Government to, among other things, up its allocation to education.

A statement by the presidency yesterday said the renegotiation would engender sustainable peace and industrial harmony in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. The sixteen-member team is chaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin, a senior lawyer.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Respondents In Benin Appeals To Government To Subsidize Food Items

Members of the public are calling on the State and Federal government in Nigeria to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved