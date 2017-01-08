ASUU Welcomes Federal Government Proposal To Renegotiate 2009 Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Nigeria says it welcomes the Federal Government’s proposal to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with lecturers.

It, however, stressed that the government must come to the negotiation table with sincerity of purpose.

The president of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, said that the union welcomed the call with cautious optimism because the Federal Government had paid only lip service to past negotiations.

He advised the government to ensure that the essence of the renegotiation would be to reposition the universities for good.

The ASUU president said the union wanted the Federal Government to, among other things, up its allocation to education.

A statement by the presidency yesterday said the renegotiation would engender sustainable peace and industrial harmony in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. The sixteen-member team is chaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin, a senior lawyer.

