Auto Accident Claims One Life In Benin

An accident involving a Pathfinder Jeep and a truck loaded with diesel has claimed one life at Iyaro, Benin City. Eyewitness say the accident occurred at about eight p.m. yesterday.

Reported by Aigboje Ikhuoria

