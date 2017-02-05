Auto Accident Claims One Life In Benin

An accident involving a Pathfinder Jeep and a truck loaded with diesel has claimed one life at Iyaro, Benin City. Eyewitness say the accident occurred at about eight p.m. yesterday.
Reported by Aigboje Ikhuoria
An accident involving a Pathfinder Jeep and a truck loaded with diesel has claimed one life at Iyaro, Benin City. Eyewitness say the accident occurred at about eight p.m. yesterday.
Reported by Aigboje Ikhuoria
Tags Benin City Iyaro
The need for followers of various religions to tolerate each other in the face of …