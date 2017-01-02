Ban on private revenue agents records full compliance
January 2, 2017
Some commercial bus drivers and traders in Benin City have commended Edo State Government for the ban on the collection of taxes by revenue agents in the State.
Adesuwa Lato, who went round some motor parks and markets reports that there was high level of compliance with Edo State Government’s directive.
