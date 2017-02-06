Benin-Auchi road: Motorists appeal to FG to prevail on contractor
February 6, 2017
Motorists and other road users plying Benin-Auchi expressway by Aduwawa have called on the contractor handling the construction of the road to speed up work before the rains set-in.
Patience Osarogiuwa quotes the motorists as saying that the slow pace of work is gradually taking its toll on their businesses.
