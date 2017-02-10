Saturday, February 11, 2017
Benin Monarch Appeals For Peaceful Co-existence

Benin Monarch Appeals For Peaceful Co-existence

February 10, 2017

Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the Second has sued for unity and peaceful Co-existence among the people in order to ensure the progress and development of Benin communities in Edo South.

Oba Ewuare the second made the call at Oghada during his visit to Isi and Egbede in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State in continuation of his post coronation tour of communities.

Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe reports that the Omo N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare the Second was accompanied by palace Chiefs who include Iyase of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe, Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri, Oliha of Benin, Chief Edionwe Oliha and the Esama of Benin, Sir Chief Doctor Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

