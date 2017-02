The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the Second has enjoined youths to support government and the traditional institution to ensure peaceful co-existence and development in Edo State.

Oba Ewuare the Second gave the remark at Idogbo during his visit to communities in Ikpoba- Okha Local Government Area.

Reported by Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe

