Benin monarch congratulates Gov. Godwin Obaseki

The Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the Second, Oba of Benin has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his affirmation as Edo State Governor at the State Election Petition Tribunal.

In a press statement, the Benin Monarch said the affirmation came at a time the service of Governor Obaseki was needed most, especially in the sanitization of the society, provision of jobs for the teeming unemployed youths as well as infrastructural development.

The Oba of Benin also congratulated the State Chairman and members of All Progressives Congress and urged them to join hands with the governor in the task of moving Edo State to higher heights.

His Royal Majesty remarked that in the election, there was no victor and no vanquished and called on the PDP candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to accept the decision of the tribunal in good fate and forge ahead in the collective task of providing democracy dividends for the people.

