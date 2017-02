The Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the second has directed the Enigie to endeavor to submit quarterly reports of activities in their communities to the palace.

Oba Ewuare the second gave the directive while addressing Enigie, Edionwere, elders, youths and people of the different communities in Uhuwonde Local Government Area, who gathered at Ehor to welcome him.

Pius Nsogho has details.

