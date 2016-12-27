Tuesday, December 27, 2016
ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Benin Traditional Council Approves Commencement Of Burial Activities From January 2nd, 2017

Benin Traditional Council Approves Commencement Of Burial Activities From January 2nd, 2017

December 27, 2016 All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Religion, Society & People, Top Stories Leave a comment 19 Views

The Benin Traditional Council says coronation activities of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the Second, Oba of Benin which necessitated the suspension of funeral ceremonies in Edo South Senatorial district will climax on December thirty-one, 2016.

A statement by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Mr. Frank Irabor says burial activities will commence from January two, 2017.

The statement expressed appreciation to all those that upheld customs and tradition of the land.

Meanwhile, the Benin Traditional Council has invited all Ohen-Ovia in Benin Kingdom to the Palace of the Benin Monarch slated for Thursday, December twenty-nine, 2016.

A statement by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Mr. Frank Irabor says the meeting is scheduled for ten in the morning.

It requested concerned Ohen-Ovia to endeavour to attend punctually.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Presidency Gives Reasons For Silence On Kaduna Killings

Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is silent on the ongoing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2016, All Rights Reserved