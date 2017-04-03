Bill for law to prohibit all forms of violence suffers setback at EDHA

The bill for a law prohibiting all forms of violence against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims amongst others suffered a setback as members of Edo State House of Assembly could not agree to proceed with the second reading of the bill.
The situation degenerated into heated arguments and altercation that was later put under control.
Those idiots opposing this progressive bill that is seeking to ban all forms of violence against any person within Edo state should be ashamed of their ignorant selves. Its shameful to watch that their fears of the bill becoming law only bothers on the hinderance and the limitation the bill will place on them to carryout continuous beatings of their wives.
I am particularly disgusted to find these type of civilisation cut off amongst some members of the the Edo state house of assembly.
Having said that, I am full of gratitude for the courage of those who introduced the bill for debate in the first place. We as a state need this type of rightful thinking individuals in the position of leadership in Edo state and across the entire length and breadth of Nigeria as a whole.
Mr. speaker, I call on you to use your influence in the house to see the passage of this bill as it’s in the interest of the entire citizens of the state.
Special thanks to mrs Elizabeth Ativie for introducing the bill. Carryon ma.