Thursday, December 22, 2016
ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Buyers lament continued increase in price of rice

Buyers lament continued increase in price of rice

December 22, 2016 All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Society & People, Top Stories, World News Leave a comment 57 Views

Few days to Christmas celebration, residents have continued to groan over rising cost of bag of rice in the markets.

Patience Osarogiuwa reports that despite the cost, different brands of rice have flooded the markets.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

nigeria-prisons

Nigerian Prisons Service decorates newly promoted officers

Twenty-five Senior Officers of the Nigerian Prison Service, Zone G, who distinguished themselves in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2016, All Rights Reserved