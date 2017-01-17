Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau Under Investigation Over Holiday Trip

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is under investigation over a holiday he took on the private island of billionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader Aga Khan.

Mr. Trudeau and his family were guests at the Aga Khan’s home in the Bahamas at the New Year.

Mr. Trudeau has said he is more than happy to answer any questions. He has also admitted using the private helicopter of the Aga Khan.

Prince Karim Aga Khan is a close family friend of the Trudeaus and was an honourary pallbearer at the funeral of Mr. Trudeau’s father, Pierre.

Mr. Trudeau was accompanied on the trip by Liberal MP Seamus O’Reagan and Liberal Party President Anna Gainey, and their respective partners.

After a preliminary inquiry last week, Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson said she would formally investigate whether Mr. Trudeau had breached ethics laws.

Canadian conflict of interest laws prohibit ministers from accepting gifts, including free travel.

No Canadian prime minister has yet been found in breach of a federal statute. But the fallout could hurt Mr. Trudeau, who became popular with the voting public because of his accessible style.

