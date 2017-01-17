ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau Under Investigation Over Holiday Trip

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau Under Investigation Over Holiday Trip

January 17, 2017 All News, All other News, Headlines, Society & People, World News Leave a comment 5 Views

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is under investigation over a holiday he took on the private island of billionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader Aga Khan.

Mr. Trudeau and his family were guests at the Aga Khan’s home in the Bahamas at the New Year.

Mr. Trudeau has said he is more than happy to answer any questions. He has also admitted using the private helicopter of the Aga Khan.

Prince Karim Aga Khan is a close family friend of the Trudeaus and was an honourary pallbearer at the funeral of Mr. Trudeau’s father, Pierre.

Mr. Trudeau was accompanied on the trip by Liberal MP Seamus O’Reagan and Liberal Party President Anna Gainey, and their respective partners.

After a preliminary inquiry last week, Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson said she would formally investigate whether Mr. Trudeau had breached ethics laws.

Canadian conflict of interest laws prohibit ministers from accepting gifts, including free travel.

No Canadian prime minister has yet been found in breach of a federal statute. But the fallout could hurt Mr. Trudeau, who became popular with the voting public because of his accessible style.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Air Force Flies Ministers, Ezekwesili And Other Leaders Of BBOG To Sambisa Forest

Two Air Force Beechcraft planes yesterday flew military officers, government officials and leaders of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved