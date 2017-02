Chief Inegbeneki says Edo APC chairman cannot suspend him from the party

APC leader in Edo Central Senatorial District, Chief Francis Inegbeneki has said the Edo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Barrister Anselm Ojezuwa cannot suspend him from the party.

Chief Inegbeneki made the remark while reacting to a statement issued by Edo State Chairman of the party suspending him and forty six others from the party.

Wellington Akodeja has details.

