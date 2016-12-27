Christian Chukwu Commends Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr

Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu has commended the Nigeria’s technical adviser, Gernot Rohr for turning around the fortunes of the Super Eagles.

The former Nigeria international who said the moral of the team is high said the new trend was brought about by the German’s personality.

Christian Chukwu went further to appeal to the Federal Government to ensure Rohr’s programme is executed to the letter so that there will be no disruptions in the qualification to Russia 2018 world cup.

Meanwhile, another former Nigeria’s international, Henry Nwosu has said one of the ways to profound solution to the paucity of funds in the country’s football body is to attract Nigerian moneybags.

Nwosu said for this objective to be met the football house must, reorganize its marketing department.

He called on the FA to look beyond the Government for funding and cut their dependency on government, especially with the prevailing economic situation in the country.

