Colombia Plane Crash Tied To Human Error

Investigation has revealed that, the plane crash that killed seventy one people in Colombia last month, including dozens of players from Brazil’s football team, was caused by human error.

Colombian officials said there was no technical failure and blamed the pilot, the airline and Bolivian regulators.

A recording had already indicated the aircraft had run out of fuel.

The plane, operated by Bolivian company LaMia, plunged into a mountainside near Medellin. Only six people survived.

Preliminary results of the Colombian investigation said the pilot failed to refuel en route and was too late in reporting engine failures caused by the lack of fuel.

Colombia’s Secretary for Air Safety, Col Freddy Bonilla, also said that aviation authorities in Bolivia and the airline accepted conditions presented in the flight plan that were “unacceptable”.

Comments

comments