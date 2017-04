Elders and indigenes of Obaretin Community in Oredo Local Government have denounced the activities of the family of Stephen Obasohan, who are laying claim to the ownership of a portion of Obaretinn Community land, measuring two thousand feet by two thousand feet.

The elders and indigenes of the community made this known when they staged a protest to condemn what they described as illegal acquisition of the community land.

Sunny Duke Okosun has details.

Comments

comments