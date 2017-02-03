Confiscation Trial Of Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori Resumes In The UK

The confiscation trial of former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori, has commenced in the UK.

He is appearing at Southwark Crown Court, before Justice David Tomlinson.

If found guilty, he might have to forfeit his asset estimated to be about two hundred and fifty million pounds.

James Ibori, who was released from Bedford Prison in the UK, on December 21, 2016, after being jailed since 2012, is facing another charge bordering on the confiscation of his assets.

The judge, Mrs Juliet May, ordered his immediate release; a judegment Ibori’s spokesman described as a major victory against the British Home Office, at the Royal Court of Justice, Queens Court 1, London.

Counsels to the Home Office, however wanted him to remain in detention after he had served his jail term.

James Ibori, was jailed for using UK financial institutions to launder hundreds of millions of pound sterling he took from public funds in Delta state.

He pleaded guilty to ten charges of fraud and money-laundering in February 2012 and is the most prominent Nigerian politician to be successfully prosecuted for corruption.

