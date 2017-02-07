Court Freezes Account Of Senior Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of seventy-five million Naira discovered in the bank account of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The judge gave the order for the money found in Mr. Ozekhome’s account domiciled with GT Bank to be frozen after listening to a Motion Ex-parte filed by the EFCC.

Justice AbdulAziz Anka, who ordered that Mr. Ozekhome’s account with seventy-five million Naira be forfeited for one hundred and twenty days, also ordered that any party not satisfied with the ruling can bring an appeal against it.

The anti-graft agency in the application filed by its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, claimed that the money deposited in the account on December 15, 2016, was suspected to be a proceed of crime.

The EFCC said the exparte application was filed after it discovered that the seventy-five million Naira was transferred into Mr. Ozekhome’s account by the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose from his Zenith Bank account, which was frozen by the EFCC in June 2016.

Comments

comments