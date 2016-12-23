Court Orders Freezing Of Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan`s Multiple Accounts

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the freezing of Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan’s multiple accounts over suspected proceeds from crime.

The presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, while granting the order freezing the accounts ordered the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, file an undertaking in relation to damages payable by it if it turns out that the order should not have been made.

This is sequel to a further affidavit in support of Ex-parte originating summons sworn to by Mr. Abdulahi Tukur, a personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and filed before the court by EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo requesting the court to urgently direct the managers of the bank accounts contained in the schedule filed with the summons to, in the interim, forfeit the money in the accounts, to prevent further tampering with such.

Also affected by the order are five companies which are Finchley Top Homes Limited, Aribawa Aruera, Magel Resort Limited, AM -PM Global Network Limited, Pansy Oil and Gas Limited.

Comments

comments