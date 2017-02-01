ITV mobile app
Court Orders Remand Of Former FCT Minister’s Son In Kuje Prison

February 1, 2017

The Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the remand of Shamsudeen Bala, son of former FCT Minister, in Kuje Prison, pending ruling on his bail application.
Shamsudeen Bala on a fifteen -count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of over one billion Naira.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to charges preferred against him.

The presiding judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, adjourned trial till March Twenty-seven and Twenty-eight, and ruling on bail application till February three.

The defence counsel, Chief Chris Uche(SAN), had applied for the bail of the defendant.

