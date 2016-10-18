ITV mobile app
Crown Prince Eheneden Erediauwa Choose New Name To Be Addressed After Coronation

October 18, 2016

The Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom and Edaiken N’Uselu, Ambassador Eheneden Erediauwa has chosen a name by which he will be known as the Oba of Benin Kingdom.

The Edaiken successfully chose a name today at Use in continuation of activities for his coronation.

Details will be brought to you subsequently.

One comment

  1. Lucky
    October 19, 2016 at 7:28 am

    I prefer you air such news only when it is complete, rather putting us in suspense. I love ITV. Kudos guys

    Reply

