Crown Prince Eheneden Erediauwa Choose New Name To Be Addressed After Coronation
October 18, 2016
The Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom and Edaiken N’Uselu, Ambassador Eheneden Erediauwa has chosen a name by which he will be known as the Oba of Benin Kingdom.
The Edaiken successfully chose a name today at Use in continuation of activities for his coronation.
Details will be brought to you subsequently.
