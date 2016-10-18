Crown Prince Eheneden Erediauwa Choose New Name To Be Addressed After Coronation

The Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom and Edaiken N’Uselu, Ambassador Eheneden Erediauwa has chosen a name by which he will be known as the Oba of Benin Kingdom.

The Edaiken successfully chose a name today at Use in continuation of activities for his coronation.

Details will be brought to you subsequently.

