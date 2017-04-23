ITV mobile app
Cult Related War Claim Three Lives In Iduowina And Iguosa Communities In Benin

Cult Related War Claim Three Lives In Iduowina And Iguosa Communities In Benin

April 23, 2017

Three young men have reportedly lost their lives in an alleged cult clashes in Iduowina and neighbouring Iguosa Communities in Ovia North east Local Government Area of Edo State.

Wellington Akodga reports that while two of the victims were killed yesterday night, the third victim was killed this morning.

