Customers lament difficulty to withdraw cash from ATM’s in Benin
December 24, 2016
There are indications that some residents will celebrate Christmas on low key as they still find it difficult to withdraw money from different ATM points in Benin City.
Roseline Ebhoramen reports that most banks in Benin City are crowded with customers who want to make last minute withdrawal for Christmas.
