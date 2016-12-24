Saturday, December 24, 2016
ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Customers lament difficulty to withdraw cash from ATM’s in Benin

Customers lament difficulty to withdraw cash from ATM’s in Benin

December 24, 2016 All News, All other News, Breaking News, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 3 Views

There are indications that some residents will celebrate Christmas on low key as they still find it difficult to withdraw money from different ATM points in Benin City.

Roseline Ebhoramen reports that most banks in Benin City are crowded with customers who want to make last minute withdrawal for Christmas.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

livestock-dealers-and-buyers-lament-in-benin-city

Livestock Dealers And Buyers Lament In Benin City

With less than forty Eight hours to Christmas, livestock such as cow, rams and goats …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2016, All Rights Reserved