ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Customs suspends payment of import duty on old vehicles

Customs suspends payment of import duty on old vehicles

March 15, 2017 All News, All other News, Breaking News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports 1 Comment 83 Views

The Nigerian Customs Service has announced the suspension of the implementation of the payment of import duty on old vehicles.

The move is in compliance with an earlier directive by the Senate that the policy, which generated controversies be suspended.

A statement by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Customs Service, Mr. Joseph Attah says the suspension of the policy will remain until the service gets the support of the lawmakers in carrying out the exercise.

The suspension followed a meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ali, retired, where it was agreed that the implementation should be put on hold while the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise interfaces with the Nigerian Customs Service for further discussions.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Cultural troupes perform at Late Ogbemudia’s residence

TweetIt was a thrilling moment at the residence of late elder statesman, Doctor Samuel Osaigbovo …

One comment

  1. peter
    March 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Good day to you all, My Name is paul bayero danmiru from Kano State. I WANT TO USE THIS
    OPPORTUNITY to let you know that admission is currently going on into the Nigeria Defence
    Academy (NDA) and if you know you have register for the 2016/2017 67th regular course, and
    you need SOMEONE TO help YOU into the NDA,I WILL RECOMMEND YOU TO call Major zamail because
    he was the man who God use to help me into the Nigeria Army and make me whom I’m today. The
    Major number is (09053294526) or(08082387523) he is capable of helping you into any of the following.
    (1) NDA.
    (2)Air Force.
    (3) ARMY.
    (4) Navy.
    (5) Immigration.
    (6) Custom.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved