Customs suspends payment of import duty on old vehicles

The Nigerian Customs Service has announced the suspension of the implementation of the payment of import duty on old vehicles.

The move is in compliance with an earlier directive by the Senate that the policy, which generated controversies be suspended.

A statement by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Customs Service, Mr. Joseph Attah says the suspension of the policy will remain until the service gets the support of the lawmakers in carrying out the exercise.

The suspension followed a meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ali, retired, where it was agreed that the implementation should be put on hold while the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise interfaces with the Nigerian Customs Service for further discussions.

