Democrats Fault Choice Of Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law As Top Adviser

Democrats have called for US President-elect Donald Trump’s naming of his son-in-law as a top adviser to be reviewed over concerns of nepotism and conflict of interest.

A group wants the Justice Department and Office of Government Ethics to scrutinise legal issues related to the appointment of Jared Kushner, 36. His lawyer says the post does not breach anti-nepotism laws. Mr. Kushner is married to Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

His lawyer Jamie Gorelick said he will step down as boss of his family’s real estate business and publisher of the New York Observer newspaper in order to comply with ethics laws. She said the influential Trump adviser will also divest substantial assets.

According to officials from the transition team, in his new role as a senior White House adviser, Mr. Kushner will initially focus on trade policy and the Middle East.

Earlier, Mr Trump hailed his son-in-law as a tremendous asset and he was proud to give him a key leadership role in the administration. The New York businessman will be inaugurated as the 45th president on twentieth January.

