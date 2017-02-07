Doctors In Ondo State Resume Strike Over Non-Payment Of Salaries

Medical Doctors under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners in Ondo state, have commenced an indefinite strike to press home their demand for the payment of their five months’ salaries.

Speaking on the action of the medical practitioners, Acting Chairman and Secretary of the Ondo State chapter of the NMA, Doctor Ismaila Busari and Ademola Edungbola said the strike was necessitated over the non-payment of their salary by the state government.

Doctor Busari, the association decided to resume its suspended strike earlier shelved by the medical doctors in August 2016, after the state government failed to fulfill all its pledges on the payment of their salaries.

He said it took the intervention of the NMA and Elders in the medical profession in the state to return to their various hospitals last August, after an assurance that all their salaries would be paid.

The Acting Ondo State NMA Chairman, however, said the association decided to embark on the indefinite strike after its emergency meeting on Monday.

The medical practitioners threatened to stay off duty as long as the Ondo State government respond to their demand by paying all outstanding salaries.

