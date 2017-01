The twenty-fifth annual interdenominational Christian prayer organised by Doctor Iyayi Efionayi to begin the New Year, has been held.

The prayer session took place at the residence of Doctor Iyayi Efionayi with family members, friends, associates and dignitaries including the Esama of Benin, Sir, Chief, Doctor Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

Reported by Pius Nsogho

