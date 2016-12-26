ITV mobile app
Drivers protest over alleged killing of colleague by suspected cultists

Drivers protest over alleged killing of colleague by suspected cultists

Some passengers around the New Benin axis, Benin City were stranded for several hours on Monday following a protest by commercial bus drivers over alleged killing of one of their members.

Best Mbiere reports that the commercial bus driver was allegedly murdered on Christmas eve.

