Drivers protest over alleged killing of colleague by suspected cultists
December 26, 2016
Some passengers around the New Benin axis, Benin City were stranded for several hours on Monday following a protest by commercial bus drivers over alleged killing of one of their members.
Best Mbiere reports that the commercial bus driver was allegedly murdered on Christmas eve.
