Easter: President Buhari calls for peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all Nigerians to keep faith in his administration’s commitment and ability to change the Nigerian story for good.

President Buhari made the appeal in his Easter message as Nigerians celebrate Easter in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said he was determined to continue with the fight against terrorism and insurgency; sustain the peace in the Niger Delta and restore peace and stability in other parts of the country.

The President however urged Nigerians to live in peace because without peace, no meaningful and sustainable development can take place.

He also said as Christians celebrate yet another Easter, Nigerians should live peacefully with one another and do their utmost to make Nigeria a beautiful place to reside.

