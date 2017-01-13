ITV mobile app
ECOWAS Team Led By President Buhari Arrives Gambia

January 13, 2017

The ECOWAS mediation team led by President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Banjul, the capital of the Gambia to discuss ways of resolving the political crisis in that country.

Reported by Christie Macaulay

