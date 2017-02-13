EDHA Gives Second Reading To The Bill For Law To Harmonize Local Government Levies
February 13, 2017
In a bid to make local government in Edo State solvent, the State House of Assembly today gave second reading to the bill for a law to make provision for uniform and harmonized levies.
The bill is aired at regulating the administration of levies in local government.
Reported by Efosa Uwangue
