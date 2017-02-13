ITV mobile app
EDHA Gives Second Reading To The Bill For Law To Harmonize Local Government Levies

EDHA Gives Second Reading To The Bill For Law To Harmonize Local Government Levies

February 13, 2017

In a bid to make local government in Edo State solvent, the State House of Assembly today gave second reading to the bill for a law to make provision for uniform and harmonized levies.

The bill is aired at regulating the administration of levies in local government.

Reported by Efosa Uwangue

