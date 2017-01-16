EDHA recalls former speaker from suspension
January 16, 2017
All News, All other News, Breaking News, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories
0 Views
Edo State House of Assembly has adopted a new calendar for the third quarter, second session of the sixth Assembly.
Efosa Uwangue reports that members of the Assembly, who resumed on Monday after Christmas and New Year holidays, also lifted the suspension of the former Speaker Victor Edoror.
Comments
comments
Check Also
Ondo state today joined other states in the federation to mark the 2017 Armed Forces …