EDHA recalls former speaker from suspension

EDHA recalls former speaker from suspension

January 16, 2017 All News, All other News, Breaking News, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories Leave a comment 0 Views

Edo State House of Assembly has adopted a new calendar for the third quarter, second session of the sixth Assembly.

Efosa Uwangue reports that members of the Assembly, who resumed on Monday after Christmas and New Year holidays, also lifted the suspension of the former Speaker Victor Edoror.

