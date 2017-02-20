EDHA urges state govt. to extend road maintenance policy to other parts of the state
February 20, 2017
Edo State House of Assembly has adopted a resolution advising the state government to extend its road maintenance policy to Uhunmwonde and other parts of the state.
This was contained in a resolution adopted during plenary under matters of public importance.
Efosa Uwangue has details.
Edo do not claim right
May God help us
Though justice is the best, but since we have lost so much from injustice one more negligence of justice would create a better platform for justice to dwell among and be part of us.
I respect and values Osagie Ize-Iyamu he is a dynamic person and a God fearing man.
I know little about Obaseki however since he took over the mantle of power I have come to know him more.
Mr Obaseki is a strategist on governmental business development, he has put his feets on the ground and his name at stake to develop our state beyond Oshiomole visions. He has fitted well with the Palace in ensuring that the voice of our people are heard. Oba ghato kpere.
I prefer to hold on to this that is performing well for me than that I was told will perform well.
Eddie Obakhavbaye United Kingdom