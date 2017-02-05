Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal Admits More Documents And Witnesses
February 5, 2017
The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City today received one thousand, one hundred and ninety-three documents presented by petitioners as exhibits.
Best Mbiere reports that more witnesses also testified for the petitioners.
