Edo State office of INEC has reaffirmed its determination to conduct free, fair and credible bye-election into Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives slated for twenty eighth of this month.

INEC`s Head of Voter Education in the state, Mr. Francis Ikpefua stated this while fielding questions on the level of preparedness for the poll.

Reported by Wellington Akodeja

