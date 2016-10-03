ITV mobile app
Edo PDP continues to protest Edo governorship election result

October 3, 2016

The dust raised by the results of Edo State governorship election is yet to settle, as members of the People’s Democratic Party again went on another protest march on Monday.

Best Mbiere reports that the protesters renewed their call for INEC to redeem its image by declaring Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu as winner of the election.

One comment

  1. Nelson
    October 3, 2016 at 8:35 pm

    The election should be cancel becasue it was purely rigged by the Edo state government , and some body named witthead was arested by soldiers with 15million naira and 6 hundred pvc on election day but till now the case has never arises again. The same person came to iyekogba sharing 50k 50k to polling unit just to buy vote , so I think the election should be cancelled

